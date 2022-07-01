Increase in accident ex gratia for students

NASHIK: The revised Rajiv Gandhi Vidyarthi Accident Sanugrah Grant Scheme is being implemented for the students studying from class I to XII considering all the factors in view of the rising inflation and the different nature of student accidents. Under the revised scheme, an ex gratia (sanugrah) grant of Rs 1.5 lakh will be given in case of accidental death of a student.

Sanugrah grant of Rs. 1 lakh in case of permanent total disability (two organs/two eyes/ or one organ and one eye) of a student. Grant of Rs 75,000 in case of permanent disability (loss of one limb or one eye) due to accident. If the student has to undergo surgery due to an accident, the actual hospital cost or a maximum grant of Rs one lakh. Ex gratia assistance of Rs 1 lakh 50 thousand in case of illness of a student due to snake bite or death while swimming.

Also, if the student is injured due to any reason (while playing sports, falling heavy objects in the school, fire, electric shock, lightning strike), the actual hospital expenses or a maximum of Rs. one lakh.

It will be the responsibility of the parents of the students and the headmaster/group education officer/education officer (primary) / secondary)/education inspector of the concerned school to prepare the proposal of the student for a sanugrah grant.

The plan does not cover attempted suicide, suicide or intentional self-injury, an accident in violation of the law with intent to commit a crime, an accident while under the influence of drugs, a natural death, or an accident in a motor race.

In case of death of the student, the amount of ex gratis will be given to a mother of the student from his family. If the student’s mother is not alive then the father or if the student’s parents are not alive then the brother or unmarried sister or guardian above 18 years of age will be paid the amount of sanugrah grant in this order of preference.