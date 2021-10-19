Include Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj Samadhi temple in PRASAD Yojana

NASHIK: MP Hemant Godse has appealed to Shyam Verma, Under Secretary (PRASAD), Ministry of Tourism, to include Shri Nivruttinath Maharaj Samadhi Temple in Central Government’s Prasad Yojana for integrated development of this pilgrimage site. The beautification of this temple will provide a better experience to devotees.

Among all the religious places in the district, Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj Samadhi Temple holds great significance, and devotees from all over the country visit this temple to seek blessings. It is a spiritual source of energy for the Warkari community in the state.

However, the temple and its premises haven’t been developed as desired. As a result, the temple needs to be included in the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spirituality Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme. Upon learning of this demand, the Warkari community is full of praises for Godse. The Trimbakeshwar area holds an ancient Samadhi temple of Saint Nivruttinath Maharaj.

Saints from all over the country visit this temple to pray and take blessings. However, the Warkari community and Trimbakeshwar residents are dissatisfied due to the poor management of the temple. Yesterday, MP Godse, along with Under Secretary Verma, inspected the temple and spoke about the connection of the Warkari community to this temple.

He then pointed out the need to include this temple under the Prasad Yojana. Trimbakeshwar Chief Sanjay Jadhav, President Purushottam Lohgaonkar, Bhushan Adsare, Kalpesh Kadam, and Vilas Adke were present at the occasion.