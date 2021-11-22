Include Nivruttinath Maharaj palanquin route in plan: Samiti

NASHIK: Saint Shri Nivruttinath Maharaj Palkhi Sohala Samiti has demanded a dedicated route for Nivruttinath Maharaj palanquin. The demand has been raised following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement for new routes to Pandharpur.

In a statement sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on behalf of Saint Shri Nivruttinath Maharaj Palkhi Sohala Samiti, Nashik, they demanded the inclusion of Saint Shri Nivruttinath Maharaj Palkhi route (from Trimbakeshwar to Pandharpur) to be included in the plan in which new routes from Dehu and Alandi to Pandharpur have been proposed and to be funded by the Central government.

The letter said that warkaris gather at Pandharpur in Maharashtra every year on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi. The farmers are also involved in these waris in large numbers. Warakaris have been traveling for hundreds of kilometers on foot as well as overcoming obstacles like rains and poor condition of roads.

PM Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in the meantime have announced new routes for warakaris from Dehu and Alandi to Pandharpur. Similarly, the route for the palanquin of Sant Shrestha Shri Nivruttinath Maharaj from Trimbakeshwar to Pandharpur should also be included, the letter stated. The demand has been raised by members Pundalikrao Thete, Suryakant Rahalkar, publicity chief Ramesh Kadlag, office bearers Narhari Ugalmugle, Sachin Dongre, and Adv Bharat Thakre among others.

Additional copies of the letter have been forwarded to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Union Minister Dr. Bharti Pawar, and MP Hemant Godse. PM Modi had virtually laid the foundation stone for the widening of five sections of National Highway (NH) 965 and three sections of NH 965G to four lanes. NH-965 is popularly known as the Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg, while NH 965G is also called the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg after the two of the most revered saints of Maharashtra.