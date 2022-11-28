Include Nandini river in Namami Goda project: Youths

“The lives of devotees coming to the city for the Kumbh Mela may be in danger. After measuring the entire river basin of the Nandini, a tributary of the Godavari river, and the basins of the natural channels that join it, gabion walls should be built along the riverside and protective nets should also be installed on the bridge,” the statement added. It should be protected and conserved along with the beautification of Godavari, it added.