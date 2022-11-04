Include Godavari in river campaign: Environmentalists

Nashik

Seeking inclusion of Godavari River in the State-sponsored Chala Jaanuya Nadila, a river campaign which currently included all 75 rivers and their tributaries in Maharashtra, environmentalists, Goda lovers, NGOs and seers staged Atmaklesh (masochism) agitation at Ramkund. An agitation named Atmaklesh was held at Ramkund yesterday expressing deep anger over the omission of the Godavari river from the “Chala Jaanuya Nadila” campaign undertaken extensively by the State government.

Nadi Yatra (river pilgrimage) has been undertaken to make all 75 rivers and their tributaries in Maharashtra ever-flowing. But the river Godavari which is holy and where Kumbh Mela is held every twelve years is not included in this list of the Nadi Yatra.

Despite constant correspondence with the administration in this regard, still, the government and administration have not included the Godavari river in their GR (government resolution). Therefore, to draw the attention of the government and the administration, all the saints, Purohit Sangh, representatives of social organisations and environmentalists protested this decision of the government and staged an Atmaklesh protest at Ramkund.

Mahant Bhaktichardas Maharaj, Mahant Rajaram Maharaj, Purohit Sangh president Satish Shukla, organiser Nishikant Pagare, Com Raju Desale, Mukteshwar Munshettiwar of NGO Forum, Raju Shirsath, Prof Somnath Muthal of Nandini river committee, Sunil Pardeshi (Varuna river), Rahul Jore, Virendra Tile, Rohit Kanade, Tushar Pingle (Alandi river) were present. The Panchavati police detained the activists and released them after interrogation.