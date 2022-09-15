Include fortified rice in daily diet: PDS director Shukla

NASHIK: Anaemia-free and healthy India campaign is being carried out in the country with the concept of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to that, fortified rice is being distributed to the population susceptible to Thalassemia, sickle cell and anaemia diseases and citizens should include this rice in their diet, Government of India, Director of Public Distribution System (PDS), Vivek Shukla has appealed.

A half-day camp was organised yesterday at Nijyojan Bhawan, Collector’s Office, to clear doubts about the distribution of fortified rice to the population susceptible to Thalassemia, Sickle Cell and Anemia.

Director Shukla was speaking at that time. Deputy General Manager of Food Board of India Ardhadeep Roy, Deputy Commissioner of Supply Department Unmesh Mahajan, District Supply Officer Dr Arvind Narsikar, Deputy Commissioner of Food and Drug Administration Parlikar, expert lecturer and guide Dr Renuka Menhde, Dr Hemangini Gandhi, Nilesh Gangavare of Parth Foundation, officials and employees of women and child development department and health department at taluka level as well as representatives of cheap grain shopkeepers and organisations in the district, representatives of rice mills were present.

Speaking on the occasion, PDS director Shukla said that to control the diseases of thalassemia, sickle cell and anaemia, it is necessary to make the body strong through a healthy diet. Therefore, special activities are being conducted at the government level and fortified rice has been produced to include nutrients in the daily diet of citizens. This rice has been scientifically prepared and has been approved by experts and reputed organisations.

Accordingly, this rice will be supplied in sufficient quantity at the government level. Shukla has also said that citizens should not have any misconception about using this rice and include it in their diet; eating this rice will not cause any side effects. Speaking on the occasion, the District Supply Officer said that local bodies should spread awareness on a large scale by guiding the citizens about the use of fortified rice to reduce the spread of thalassemia, sickle cell and anaemia in the district.