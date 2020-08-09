Incessant rains in parts of district

NASHIK :

Incessant rainfall for the past couple of days has brought relief to the farmers, especially the paddy growers who were waiting for satisfactory rains for revival of their paddy crop.

Meanwhile, it has been raining incessantly for the last two, three days. As a result, the crops planted are flourishing. Rivers and streams have started flowing. As a result, water level in many reservoirs is rising.

Paddy, a major crop was being cultivated extensively in Trimbak, Dindori and Peth tehsils of the district. But the rains had created a crisis of double sowing. Now that the rains have continued to lash parts of the district, the crops have been showing some revival.

Sowing crosses 83% mark

Kharif sowing in Nashik district has picked up pace in the past few days following incessant rainfall.As per data available with the agriculture department, over 83% of sowing has been completed, with paddy cultivation crossing 50 per cent mark, thus averting double sowing risk.

With satisfactory rainfall across Maharashtra, the sowing average for crops in the state has reached 91%. Agriculturists and officials say they are expecting bumper agriculture production this year.

Agriculture minister Dadaji Bhuse said that if the rest of monsoon goes well, the state can expect bumper crops this season. “Barring a few areas like parts of Nashik, all areas are receiving good rainfall. Sowing for almost all crops has been over 90% and we expect bumper production of all the crops,” he said.

Water stock in dams improves

Due to the rains picking up pace in the catchment areas of the district dams, as a result, water-level in Gangapur Dam Complex is showing an improvement with an average water storage at 42%, and in the Gamgapur dam at 54 per cent and in the district dams at 47%.

Water discharge from Darna, Nandur Madhyameshwar, Bhavli

Incessant rainfall in the catchment areas of the Darna, Nandur-Madhyameshwar, Bhavli and Manikpunj dams causing the discharge of water. While Bhavli and Manikpunj are full to their brim, water is being discharged from Darna, Bhavli and Nandur Madhyameshwar at the cusecs rate of 1250, 8948 and 1614 respectively.

District average rainfall

The district has till Saturday (0830 hrs) has received an average rainfall of 96.1 mmagainst total average rainfall of 8248.7 mm, while the district average for Saturday was just at 6.40 mm with a total district average of 549.91 of rainfall.

Rainfall as on

Saturday and total in mm:

Nashik 1.4/383.9

Igatpuri 47.0/1882.0

Trimbak 13.0/639.0

Dindori 0.0/317.0

Peth 26.0/593.9

Niphad 0.6/318.5

Sinnar 2.0/542.0

Chandwad 0.0/316.5

Deola 0.0/364.3

Yeola 0.0/380

Nandgaon 0.0/477.0

Malegaon 0.0/561.0

Baglan 0.0/583.0

Kalwan 0.0/316.0

Surgana 6.1/574.6

Total = 96.1/8248.7