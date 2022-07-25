Incessant rain in city, Godavari rising again

In the meantime, due to the continuous discharge of water at 10,000 cusecs from the dam, the water level in the river had reached the chin of Dutondya Maruti, which is considered a flood gauge, while Ram Setu was submerged.

After that, the rains took a break for two or three days, and now it has been raining continuously for the last two days.

About 3486 cusecs of water were being released from Gangapur dam at 6 pm while water inflow into the Godavari was continued under the Holkar Bridge at 7830 cusecs. As a precautionary measure, the traffic on the Gadge Maharaj bridge was closed by the administration in the afternoon. An alert has been sounded to the shopkeepers and residents along the river bank.