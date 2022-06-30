Inauguration of NAB’s solar project

NASHIK: On behalf of the National Association for the Blind Maharashtra, Nashik, on the occasion of the 142nd birth anniversary of Dr Helen Keller and Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and the occasion of Social Justice Day, Sanjay Kulkarni, President Rotary Club of Nashik Riverside and Madhusudan Kabra donated for the solar energy project.

The program started with the garlanding of images of Dr Helen Keller and Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and the lighting of lamps at the NAB headquarters. In the introductory speech, Rameshwar Kalantri, President of NAB Maharashtra, lauded the contribution of Madhusudan Kabra and Sanjay Kulkarni, President of Rotary Club, for the blinds.

A hostel project for the disabled has been started. Also, for the digital library, visually impaired students need an Android mobile. Sanjay Kulkarni, President, Rotary Club of Nashik Riverside, said that efforts are being made for donations and the overall development of the visually impaired and multi-disabled through public participation.

He also promised to cooperate with NAB in the future as he did while completing NAB’s solar energy project. Madhusudan Kabra praised NAB’s work by performing nursery rhymes for Divyang children.

Rotarian Rajendra Pawar, PV Burhati and NAB Vice President Suryabhan Salunkhe, Joint Secretary Mukteshwar Munshettiwar, Mangala Kalantri, Vinod Jadhav Director and office bearers of Rotary Club of Nashik Riverside, Deaf-Blind Project, Mahanamb School teachers and students, NAMB workshop director and trainees were present in large numbers.

Joint Secretary Mukteshwar Munshettiwar and Varsha Jadhav compered the program. Nirmala, Prachi Bagul, Bilal Maniyar and Ratnakar Gaikwad worked hard for the success of the program.