Inaugration of ‘Super 50’

NASHIK
Nashik Zilla Parishad has taken up the ‘Super 50’ activity for students of the class 11 science branch belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in rural areas. This project was launched on Friday by Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse.
In this initiative, 50 students will be selected through an examination for qualifying examination CET, JEE along with regular courses. The projet is to offer opportunities to students from Scheduled Castes / Tribes in the year 2022-23. Training and guidance will be provided to the students to prepare them for profssional courses.
An eligibility test will be conducted in the entire district by the Secondary Education Department and 50 students will be selected under the ‘Super 50’ initiative. 3600 students have enrolled for the exam. Super 50 students will be selected from that.
The students benefiting from this scheme will be trained for two years and all the expenses will be funded. The information about this initiative was given by Ashima Mittal, Chief Executive Officer of the District Council. District Collector Gangatharan D, Additional Chief Executive Officer Arjun Gunde and other officials were present.