In wait for a heartwarming reunion with mom

NASHIK: A leopard cub found abandoned in a cucumber farm at Amboli ghat area in Trimbakeshwar continues to wait for its mother. Wildlife experts have kept the cub in safe custody hoping its mother would return to fetch it. A team is keeping vigil with cameras set up around the spot.

Vaibhav Bhogale, a leopard expert, informed that the cub found in a cucumber field at Amboli is in a weak condition. The farmers in the area had protected the baby under the cover of dried grass. "The cub’s health is fragile. He is yearning for his mother,” said Bhogale.

Attempts are being made to reunite the baby with her mother. According to wildlife researchers, cubs typically live with their mother for at least two years during which time they learn to hunt. It'll be interesting to see the reunion of this lost cub with her mother and the efforts of the forest officials to make the reunion successful.