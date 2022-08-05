Poor response to voter list buying

Nashik: In view of the upcoming Nashik municipal elections, the municipal administration had published and sold the draft voter list, and objections were also invited against it. During that period their sales were good.
After the final voter list was released on July 5, the NMC also started selling voter lists, but almost a month has passed, and only 60 final voter lists have been sold so far. So it seems that the aspirants have turned their back to obtain the final voter lists. The NMC had printed 244 lists. 191 of them were sold. So far 60 copies of the final voter list have been sold.