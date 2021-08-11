In principle approval to Rs 1823 cr project

NASHIK: Minister Gajendrasingh Shekhawat has approved in principle the ambitious ‘Namami Gode’ project costing Rs 1823 crore undertaken by the ruling BJP in the Nashik Municipal Corporation for the revival of Godavari river in Nashik. A delegation of the office bearers and officials led by Mayor Satish Kulkarni met Union Minister Shekhawat yesterday in New Delhi.

On the occasion, a special presentation was made to the Water Minister to fund the Namami Gode project on the backdrop of the Namami Ganga. At this time, the proposal of Rs 1823 crore for the project of ‘Namami Gode’ has been approved in principle and it has been ordered to submit a detailed project report.

Shekhawat has also directed the NMC to submit a detailed report on the project. Letter in this regard from Water Ministry to Nashik Municipal Corporation will be forwarded in next 2-3 days. It also promised to the delegation of BJP and Municipal Corporation officials led by Mayor Satish Kulkarni to forward the same to the state government.