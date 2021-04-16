Improve oxygen saturation level with yoga

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The second wave of Covid 19 has hit us harder than we could even imagine. There has been an acute shortage of beds, medicines, and now, even vaccinations. Even though the vaccination has begun, the results will take time. People are flouting the rules daily, not realising the amount of harm this virus can do to their bodies. One of the main setbacks of the virus is a decrease in oxygen saturation level in the body. </p>.<p>The oxygen level in the blood reduces to an extent causing breathing problems to the patients. However, these simple yoga pranayamas are here to your rescue. By practising these pranayamas early morning, one can stay healthy and maintain the oxygen level easily.</p><p>1) Kapalbhati</p><p>Kapalbhati involves forcefully exhaling the breath through nostrils using the lower transverse abdominal muscle. The exhalation is active, and the inhalation is passive. Even though Kapalabharti serves several benefits, one of the main benefits is that it oxygenates “dead space” in the lungs. It provides a total cleansing of the lungs, and the air reached the very bottom of the lungs.</p><p>2 ) Anulom-Vilom Pranayama</p><p>Anulom-Vilom Pranayama is known to strengthen the lungs. Sit in any yoga posture likw padma asana, sukha asana, or bajra asana. Use your fingers to cover the right nostril of your nose and breathe in from the left nose. Cover the left nose with a thumb, hold your breath inside for a while, and release it from the right nostril and vice-versa. Don’t forget to keep your back straight. It will not only strengthen the lungs but give them the power to fight the diseases.</p><p>3) Nadi Shuddhi</p><p>Nadi Shuddhi Pranayama is similar to Anulomo Vilom Pranayama. The only difference is that you need to hold the breath for a longer period before releasing it from the alternate nostril. As Nadi Shuddhi means cleansing, this pranayama is known to cleanse the lungs, body and generate subtle energy in the body. However, you should not practice this pranayama if you are suffering from a cold, flu, or fever.</p><p>All the pranayamas are equally nice for increasing the oxygen saturation level. However, one should do these four pranayamas i.e. Kapalbharti, Anulom Vilom, Ujjayi, and Nadi Shuddhi as these are the easy ones and everyone can perform these without any special training.” - Manohar Kanade, Yoga Instructor</p>