Implement Uniform Civil Code: HEA

NASHIK: Nashik Metropolitan District Hindu Ekta Andolan (HEA) Party sent a memorandum to the Prime Minister through the District Collectorate, Nashik, demanding implementation of Uniform Civil Code. The demand for a UCC — one that streamlines personal laws across religions — was revived again last week. National President Ramsingh Bavri, District President Kailas Yande, Kishore Bagmar, Kiran Singh Pawar, Anil Jadhav (Dwarka Division), Rajendra Nerkar (Panchavati), Youth President Prasad Bavri, organizer Manoj Marathe, Atul Raisinge, Krishna Ghatmale and Aniket Kharade of Vidyarthi Ekta were present on the occasion.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court, while responding to a divorce petition, had stressed the need for a UCC, observing that the traditional barriers of religion, community and caste are slowly dissipating” in modern India; thus, there is a need for a “code — common to all.”