Immunity boosters to patients with commodities

NASHIK :

In the wake of increasing cases of COVID-19 in Yeola, the government has introduced immunity boosting medicines especially for elderly patients having multiple comorbidities as these patients are at higher risk of Corona infection.

As per the instructions given by Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, a total of 1,916 patients having multiple comorbidities like diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer and kidney have been identified in the city.

Vitamin C, Calcium tablets, Zinc and Ayurvedic extracts are being served to all these patients having multiple comorbidities, in order to boost their immunity.

In coordination with all the concern officers including sub-divisional magistrate Sopan Kasar, tehsildar Rohidas Varule, council chief officer Sangeeta Nandurkar and medical superintendent of Yeola sub-district hospital Dr. Shailaja Kripaswami, a health checkup drive was conducted throughout the city to identify patients with comorbidities.

Accordingly, a 5-membe team supervised by the supervisor for each ward of the total twelve wards was formed to identify patients with high risk of infection. The team members were trained and provided thermal scanners and oximeters. During diagnosis, a total of 1916 patients were identified and on later stage examined regularly. Out of which 110 patients were found with Corona symptoms.

After examining these patients for consecutive three days, the number of patients was reduced to 41, while 61 patients were kept in the isolation ward and they were being examined every two hours. During the course, swab samples of 18 suspected patients were taken. Out of which, 3 patients have been tested positive.

The supervising teams deployed in twelve wards are working hard to break corona transmission chain.