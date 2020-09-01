Immersion of Lord Ganesh idol

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong> </p><p>In the wake of current pandemic situation, Lord Ganesh devotees and public Ganesh mandals have preferred to celebrate Ganeshotsav in eco-friendly way.</p>.<p>The state government issued standard operating procedure this time to celebrate the festival. Many families have made preparations to immerse idols at their homes and at artificial ponds.</p>.<div><blockquote>We are preparing Lord Ganesh idols for the last three-four years using shadoo clay and are immersing idol at our home. We will also immerse idol at home this time too. To immerse idol at home is the best way to protect ourselves from Corona. Due to this we can take our care as well as of others. With immersion of idol at home, there is no harm for environment.</blockquote><span class="attribution">Krishna Bodke</span></div>.<div><blockquote>We immerse idol in Godavari river every year. However, considering Corona crisis this time, administration has appealed to donate idol or immerse it at artificial pond. This time we install idol prepared from shadoo clay, so will immerse it at our home.</blockquote><span class="attribution">Shrirang Bodke</span></div>.<div><blockquote>Ganeshotsav is a special festival for all. However, due to Corona outbreak this year, everyone should immerse idols at their homes. I will also immerse the idol at home. I am appealing to everyone to immerse idol at home. The environment will be protected with this. </blockquote><span class="attribution">Sarthak Govilkar</span></div>