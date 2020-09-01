Immersion of Lord Ganesh idol
Devotees opt for eco-friendly way

Gaurav Pardeshi

NASHIK :

In the wake of current pandemic situation, Lord Ganesh devotees and public Ganesh mandals have preferred to celebrate Ganeshotsav in eco-friendly way.

