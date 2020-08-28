Immersion of lord Ganesh idol

NASHIK :

Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) and Foxberry Technologies have started online time slot booking facility for immersion of lord Ganesh idols to prevent crowd during immersion.

NMC and police are conducting various measures to ensure Ganeshotsav celebration peacefully and in simple manner on the backdrop of Covid-19 outbreak.

As a part of this online time slot booking facility has been started. This facility has been available for August 25, 26 and 27. It will now be available for September 1. It received good response and over 1100 citizens have made time slot booking.



To book time slot, citizens should visit website https://covidnashik.nmc.gov.in:8002/covid-19.html and select option of Ganpati Visarjan Booking and view list of artificial ponds or idol collection centres in their areas.

The process will be completed after booking of time slot for nearest spot for immersion of idol. Citizens in higher numbers book online time slot and coordinate NMC, urged NMC.