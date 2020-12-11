Immediate curfew in case of wildlife emergency: Mandhare

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: District Collector Suraj Mandhare has stated that a curfew will be imposed immediately in the area of the district in case there is any wildlife emergency. The statement has come after the tragic death of an Indian Bison or Gaur in Pune. The Indian Bison or Gaur lost its way and got died in the incident on Thursday in Pune. The Bison was seen in the premises of Mahatma Society in the Kothrud area on Thursday. </p>.<p>The animal strayed into the residential area. However, the day ended with the sad news of the wild animal dying, possibly due to stress and exhaustion, caused, among other things, by the unruly crowd of people in the area. Reacting to the incident, District Collector Suraj Mandhare said that such behaviour will not be accepted in Nashik district. Animals must be treated in a proper manner. </p><p>He has warned to take strict action against mischief mongers if any such incident happens in the district. He has directed that immediate curfew will be declared in the area, and only the forest department, police, and experts in that area will be allowed to trap the animal. As soon as the news of a bison in the residential society of Pune came to light, the citizens gathered to get its glimpse. After witnessing such a large crowd, the animal got shocked and was running here and there. Enthusiasts chased the Bison and didn’t give a safe passage to him to get away. It was later found unconscious and died in the incident. </p><p>Reacting to this, Mandhare said that what happened was very unfortunate. The Bison died because due to the ruly behaviour of the people. Two years ago, a similar incident took place in Nashik city. The Indian Bison is a shy, calm animal but equally aggressive at times. It had accidentally entered the village of Pathardi two years ago; However, due to the presence of mind shown by Nashikites at that time and the cooperation of the forest department and wildlife lovers, it got saved. The animal reached Kalsubai Harishchandragad sanctuary safely within six hours with the efforts of Nashikites, the forest department, and wildlife lovers.</p>