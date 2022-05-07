IMD Staff goes on strike

NASHIK: All the staff unions in the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) have come together to fight the delay in promotion and service work for Class B and C employees for many years. As part of this, a boycott was called on World Climate Day employees. Employees of Meteorological Office Nashik participated in the chain fast on 7th May 2022. This agitation will continue till a decision is taken.

The employees on strike have said, “Class A officials of the Indian Meteorological Department have always been abusing their position to embezzle Class B and C employees. Before 2006, Class B officers were promoted to Class A officers. However, since 2006, Class A officers have been manipulating the promotion orders of Class B officers and in 2010, the way for Class B officers to become Class A officers was completely blocked.”

“The Government of India created the ‘A’ category of meteorologists with the noble intention of conducting more research in meteorology and at that time further promotion to the post of ‘Scientist’ under MFCS made it clear that they should not be involved in administrative work. But they are cheating the government by engaging themselves in all kinds of administrative work and are not even ready to fill the ‘A’ technical administrative posts by promotion from ‘B’ category”, explained the employees.

In a letter released by these employees, it is said, “The entire ‘B’ and C Class staff of the Meteorological Department carry the necessary meteorological information from time to time, which is essential for research as well as weather forecasting. But all opportunities for promotion and advancement are conferred on Class A only. Class ‘A’ officers are reluctant to work 24x7, even in emergencies. All airports, including the International Airport, operate without the 24x7 services of Class A officers.”

All these Class B and Class C employees are awaiting their first promotion after nearly 27 years of Central Government service. The employees said that from ministers to the Prime Minister’s Office to Parliament, they tried to highlight their issue but nothing has been done yet. Chain fast has started in all the offices across the country to agitate against the government.