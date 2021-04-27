IMA launches helpline for home quarantined Covid-19 patients
NASHIK: The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Nashik branch has launched a helpline to give free medical advice to Covid-19 patients. The helpline has been started as many patients are taking treatment by staying under home quarantine. All physician doctors are serving medium to critical Covid-19 patients.
This helpline is an initiative to help, give proper advice, and to provide treatment to those patients who are under home isolation and their relatives who are staying under quarantine informed IMA. As informed by IMA, patients and their relatives can contact the expert doctors whose names are mentioned below via audio or video calls from 10 am to 12 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm.
People can ask the following questions to expert doctors:
Do’s and don’ts during home quarantine
Treatment and diet during home quarantine
How to take care of children during home quarantine
Pregnant women and Covid-19
Vaccination
Alarming symptoms and when to visit doctors immediately
Contact numbers:
Dr Poonam Mahale: 9172829142
Dr Satish Patil: 9823055107
Dr Nilesh Lunkad: 9371572937
Dr Amruta Hirve: 8007880748
Dr Dinesh Patil: 9822683400
Dr Pankaj Gupta: 9834618133
Dr Jairam Kothari: 9922441852
Dr Anand Parikh: 9930339368
Dr Umesh Marathe: 9822073464
Dr Rakesh Singh: 9112291918
Dr Shriya Desai: 7720079555
Dr Swapnanjali Avhad: 8007862659
Dr Pushpak Palod: 7588426977
