IMA launches helpline for home quarantined Covid-19 patients

NASHIK: The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Nashik branch has launched a helpline to give free medical advice to Covid-19 patients. The helpline has been started as many patients are taking treatment by staying under home quarantine. All physician doctors are serving medium to critical Covid-19 patients.

This helpline is an initiative to help, give proper advice, and to provide treatment to those patients who are under home isolation and their relatives who are staying under quarantine informed IMA. As informed by IMA, patients and their relatives can contact the expert doctors whose names are mentioned below via audio or video calls from 10 am to 12 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm.

People can ask the following questions to expert doctors:

Do’s and don’ts during home quarantine

Treatment and diet during home quarantine

How to take care of children during home quarantine

Pregnant women and Covid-19

Vaccination

Alarming symptoms and when to visit doctors immediately

Contact numbers: