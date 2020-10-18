IMA demands action in bogus doctor case

<p><strong>NASHIK :<br></strong></p><p>The Neuro Club of Nashik and Nashik Indian Medical Association (IMA) have jointly submitted a memorandum to the city Commissioner of Police and the Municipal Commissioner demanding legal action against a bogus doctor. </p>.<p>They have demanded immediate action against the said bogus doctor who could pause danger to the society.<br><br>Giving information about this, neurosurgeon Dr. Chandrasekhar Chirmade said, a friend had informed him about it.</p><p>Also, for the last six months, a new Dr. Upasani has been in the WhatsApp group of other neurologists in the state including Nashik. An alleged neurosurgeon named Upasani used to tell others that he was my assistant.<br><br>We talked to him to make sure. He was referring to major hospitals across the state, including Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, as well as major doctors, saying that he was performing brain surgeries. His conversation revealed that he had no knowledge of the area and was lying.<br><br>Also, some doctors had sent his certificate on WhatsApp. It looks like these certificates were fake.<br><br>As a result, IMA and Neuro Club of Nashik have submitted a statement to the Municipal Commissioner and Commissioner of Police.<br></p><p>This alleged bogus doctor is harassing the citizens and giving wrong advice to some patients. Iit has been demanded that it be fully investigated and action taken.<br><br>Meanwhile, the bogus doctor originally from Jalgaon, has been found to have allegedly misguided many people.<br><br>He is reportedly residing in Indiranagar area and was found giving wrong advice to many patients, the association alleged.</p>