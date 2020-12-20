Illicit liquor seized in chase

Nashik: State Excise Department's Mobile Squad-1 in Nashik on Friday chased suspicious vehicles in front of Amboli phata, Hotel Chhatrapati near Trimbakeshwar and seized illegal liquor stocks worth lakhs of rupees. During the operation, expensive vehicles and liquor worth Rs 13 lakh were seized.



Foreign liquor made in Dadra Nagar Haveli which is banned in Maharashtra for sale was seized by the mobile squad. The illegal squad included 58 bottles of Signature Whiskey with a capacity of 750 ml, 48 bottles of Blenders Pride Whiskey, 180 ml of McDowell No-1 Whiskey 576 bottles, 12 bottles of McDowell No 1 whiskey of 750 ml, 10 bottles of Magic Momentum vodka of 750 ml, 12 bottles of 750 ml of Royal Stag whiskey and 750 ml of Old Monk rum 12 bottles.



The mobile squad has arrested suspects named Vikram Agaji Salunkhe (age 28 years resident of Plot No. 62 Bharatnagar Aurangabad), Ashok Machhindra Daspute (resident of Adgaon Bu, Aurangabad), Bhaveshbhai Batukbhai Parmar (age 29, resident of Rajput Society, Bhavnagar, Gujarat), Chandradeep Parmar ( resident of Ballia, Hanuman Chowk, New Plot Bhavnagar, Gujarat) have been taken into custody.



The police have also seized two four-wheelers worth Rs 13.53 lakh. A team police personnels including Jawan Vilas Kumar, Dhanraj Pawar, Sham Pansare, Sunil Patil and Anita Bhand carried out the investigation.