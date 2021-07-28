Illegal vehicle parking on smart road

NASHIK: Motorists park on the footpath and cycle track on the smart road and go inside the district collectorate or the district court. This is causing traffic congestion throughout the day on the road. The road was opened two years ago. A bicycle track was constructed on the road to reduce pollution and to increase the usage of bicycles.

However, given the current situation, the track is being used mostly for illegal vehicle parking. The road is the gateway to the important district collectorate, home guard office, district sessions court, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj stadium and central bus stand.

Due to the illegal parking, neither the pedestrians are able to walk freely on the footpath nor is there sufficient space on the road for motorists. As there is no parking lot to park the vehicles of those citizens visiting the district collectorate and district sessions court, they have no option but to park their vehicles on the smart road.

For cyclists, a cycle track from Ashok Stambh to Trimbak Naka, a road from Trimbak Naka to Papaya Nursery is planned. The road from Ashok Stambh to Trimbak Naka is divided into yellow stripes into both sides. Of the road from Trimbak Naka to Papaya Nursery, the road from Trimbak Naka to the swimming pool has been completed.