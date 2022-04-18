Illegal logging continues in Igatpuri

These lumberjack gangs are using unique tricks to pass through the Naka, and it has been observed from the forest area these lumberjacks are cutting ten trucks of timber on one pass.

In the Gonde Dumala and Wadiwarhe area of Igatpuri tehsil, there are Industrial areas. These companies need wood to run the boilers. There are number of boilers in the industrial sector and many companies have started taking unauthorized supply of a large quantity of timber for these boilers. As there is demand at a high price from industry the tribals are being pulled into this illegal business.

The state government spends crores of rupees every year for tree planting during monsoons. However, the government’s campaign to increase forestation is being defaced in the Igatpuri taluka. If the forest department does not take immediate action in this regard, Igatpuri, a place known as a hill station and also known as Cherrapunji of Maharashtra, will not survive.