Illegal liquor stock seized

Nashik: The sleuths of state excise department on Sunday seized illegal liquor stock and car worth Rs 5.39 lakh. The special squad of the department took this action at Amboli ghat in the district. This illegal liquor stock was being transported after it was being hided in CPU.

A one person has been arrested in connection with this. He has been identified as Manish Nanubhai Kheni (resident of Waracha, Gujarat).

Acting on a tip-off, a squad of inspector Sunil Deshmukh, secondary inspector Rajesh Dhanvate, Vijendra Chavan and others laid a trap in Amboli ghat and seized the illegal liquor stock.

They found foreign liquor which is manufactured in Punjab and is allowed to sale in Dadra and Nagar Haveli in a white-coloued car (GJ 05 RJ 6276). 44 bottles of Black Dog whiskey, 13 bottles of Scotch whiskey and four bottles of Blender’s Pride were seized from the car.