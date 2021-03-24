Illegal axing of trees at Deolali Camp

<p>DEOLALI CAMP: The Chhawa Maratha Sanghatna has demanded the Cantonment Board to probe the illegal cutting of trees in Deolali Camp. A complex is under construction on the land adjacent to the Gupta petrol pump on Hussain road. According to the Sanghatana, there were some big trees at the site that have been cut down illegally. In a Cantonment area, the trees’ branches can be chopped off if they cause inconvenience to the residents. However, tree cutting is strictly prohibited in the Cantonment area. Rashid Sayyed, Shatrughan Zombad, Tanaji Husekar, and others have demanded the Board to strictly investigate the matter and take stock of the current situation.</p>