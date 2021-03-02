Igatpuri's resort in controversy

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: A few days back, the Rain Forest Resort was in highlights for flouting the Covid-19 guidelines. Again the resort has come in limelight because of the molestation case. The manager of Rain Forest Resort at Balaiduri in Igatpuri taluka, has been booked at Igatpuri police station for allegedly molesting a 22-year-old girl at the resort. Police informed that the Manager, named Manish Jain of Rain Forest Resort, forcibly entered the resort room at night telling a 22- year-old girl at the resort that she was not feeling well, and he will be there to help her. </p>.<p>Holding the young woman’s hand, he tried to force himself on her. The victim has lodged a complaint at Igatpuri police station. Meanwhile, Manish Jain has been booked under Section 353 of the IPC. Police personnel, under the guidance of Igatpuri Police Station Assistant Inspector Deepak Patil, are investigating the case. A few days back, based on a tip-off received by Deputy Superintendent of Police Arjun Bhosale, 30 people were found without masks at the wedding ceremony held at Hotel Rain Forest in Balaiduri village near Igatpuri late tonight.</p><p> A fine of Rs. 30,000 was recovered from the manager and owner. Officers and employees of Igatpuri Police Station and Ghoti Police Station as well as officers and employees of the Revenue Department jointly conducted the raid. Earlier, on June 26, 2020, when all the hotels in Maharashtra were closed, the Igatpuri police had taken action against the hotel.</p><p> The outskirts of the tehsils in Nashik district are becoming crime vulnerable. Locals have reacted that Igatpuri's name is getting hampered due to such crimes. The district police administration should give special attention to the place and should keep a strong vigil on resorts and hotels in Igatpuri.</p>