Igatpuri quenching thirst of 18 districts

NASHIK :

Most of the lands in Igatpuri taluka were acquired for the dams. These dams are quenching the thirst of over 18 districts. The heavy rain area of Igatpuri taluka provides water to Nashik, Ahmednagar, Marathwada, Thane, Mumbai and many other districts. Unfortunately, the local farmers still do not get a drop of water from these dams.

The farmers in the taluka have appealed to the water resources department for permission to get water from Darna dam in Mauje Manikkhamb, Mundhegaon and Khambale. However, their applications have been pending for several years.

Igatpuri taluka is said to be taluka of dams and thousands of hectares of land in the taluka has been acquired for dams and other projects. Many farmers in the taluka have small land left with them and have no other source of income other than agriculture.

As the farmers do not have water permits, the water resources department does not reserve water for the farmers in the taluka. All the water is released for Marathwada, Mumbai, Thane and other places. In times of water scarcity, farmers do not get their share of water. The farmers of the taluka have said that they have first right to water from the dams in the taluka and they should get water permits.

Former Sarpanch Harishchandra Chavan has asked Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal to accept their applications and should give justice to these farmers. The story about farmers in the villages under Waki ​​Khapri dam is similar. It has been 4 to 5 years since the construction of Waki ​​Khapri dam but no water reserved for farming and drinking purpose.

"We have no other means of survival other than agriculture so we farmers are facing unemployment and starvation. Farmers are not able to avail any government scheme as we don’t have proper irrigation facilities.

We are able to take only one crop depending on monsoon. Also most of the villages are in tribal belt, there is no employment means in the area, so agriculture is the only source of employment and sustenance", said Pandurang Ghode, a distressed farmer.

The farmers of Waki, Kurnoli, Khambale, Advana, Biturli, Dharnoli, Khambalewad and Ghotiwadi have requested the Guardian Minister to get water permits for all the village farmers mentioned above by reserving water in Waki ​​Khapri dam for agriculture and drinking as soon as possible.