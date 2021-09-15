Igatpuri, Peth record highest rainfall

NASHIK: It is raining continuously in the district. The dams are on their way to overflow. As a result, discharge from many dams is going on though at a reduced rate compared to Monday’s citing reduced spells.

Igatpuri town which is know as the home of the rain, is receiving continuous downpour since last three days. In just last three days from September 11 morning 8:30 to September 14 morning 8:30 the town has received 329 mm of rainfall. Igatpuri is still receiving rains steadily. Water discharge from dams have already started in Igatpuri tehsil.

From Monday morning 8:30 to Tuesday Morning 8:30, the Igatpuri town received 153 mm of record rainfall. On Sunday the town received 88 mm rainfall, Monday 88 mm and on Tuesday 153. In just three days it received 329 mm of rainfall.

From September 1, to September 14, Igatpuri has received highest 577 mm of rainfall in the district with a total of 2942 mm since June 1, 2021, which is followed by Peth tehsil 476.1 mm in 14 days and 2004.1 mm since June 1, Surgana 374 mm (September 1, to Sept 14) and 1846 mm since June 1, and Trimbakeshwar 273 mm from September 1, to September 14 and a total of 1574.3 mm from June 1 till September 14. In the meantime, water discharge was started from Darna dam with 12788 cusecs, 481 cusecs from Bhavli dam.Surgana received maximum rainfall of 316.1 mm in last 24 hours.

This was followed by Trimbakeshwar with 305.4 mm of rainfall. 64.2 mm at Umbarthan in Surgana taluka. On the other hand, Mankhed and Surgana received 60.2 mm and 70.02 mm of rainfall respectively.

Trimbakeshwar taluka also received 305.04 mm of rainfall. The city of Trimbak recorded 74.00 mm and Velunje 123 mm. Harsul received 108.4 mm of rainfall.

During the next 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Goa, north Konkan and north Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Marathwada, the IMD predicted on Tuesday. While, strong winds likely along and off north Maharashtra coast, it added.

Tehsil - Sep 1-Sep 14 - June 1-Sep 14

Igatpuri - 577 mm - 2942 mm

Peth - 476.1 mm - 2004.1 mm

Surgana - 374 mm -1846 mm

Trimbak - 273 mm -1574.3 mm