Igatpuri, new favourite destination for film shooting

<p><strong>NASHIK : </strong></p><p>Films, series and songs are currently being shot in some parts of Igatpuri and Trimbakeshwar talukas, which are blessed with nature, tourist spots and natural beauty. Many artists and directors are fascinated due to very cinematic and favourable natural conditions for shooting in these talukas.</p>.<p>Against the backdrop of Covid-19, the tehsils of Igatpuri and Trimbakeshwar have become a special shooting zone for films and serials as well as for music albums.</p><p>Nashik line producers brought directors to Nashik and showed them the spot. After this, in the real sense, a large number of Marathi, Hindi cinema series and web series started being shot in this area.</p><p>With this, the natural beauty of Nashik was introduced to the film industry. The locals also got employment due to shooting at various locations. Against this backdrop, Chinmay Udgirkar, a renowned actor from Nashik, has taken an initiative in shooting a music album in Igatpuri Panchak Kavanai area.</p><p>Chinmay Udgirkar and Mahek Sheikh are in the lead roles in the album and it is directed by Ajit Deole and produced by Nitin Shirsat. There are many places in this area that have been forgotten over time. One of the Buddhist caves found in the Igatpuri area has not been filmed.</p><p>The producers have said that, people always see Switzerland, Mauritius and other beautiful places in the world, but there are many beautiful places in our Nashik area which will one envy of.</p><p>After seeing the scenic environment of Igatpuri taluka, the nature of Mahabaleshwar and Pachgani should be forgotten. Such reactions are now being received from the producers.</p>