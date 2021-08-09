ID distribution, vaccination for trans on agenda: Game

NASHIK: “The rights of transgenders must be protected. The administration should give priority to the distribution of identity cards to them, vaccination and implementation of personal development schemes.” Such instructions were given by Nashik Divisional Commissioner of Revenue Radhakrishna Game. The meeting Divisional Vigilance and Control Committee, Divisional Transgender Rights Protection and Welfare Board and Change of Caste Names of Village-Settlement-Roads was held through video conferencing.

As a chairperson of all three committees the Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game took video conference on Friday. Dr. Pravin Kumar Deore, Deputy Commissioner, Divisional Commissionerate, Regional Deputy Commissioner, Social Welfare Department, Nashik Bhagwan Veer, Deputy Superintendent of Police Shailesh Jadhav and other officials from the Divisional Revenue Commissionerate at Nashik Road were present on the occasion. At this time, Game said, many crimes have not been solved due to lack of caste certificate under the Atrocities Act. Many victims are deprived of financial assistance.

Crime settlement and financing should not be pending due to lack of documents. For this, the Assistant Commissioner of Social Welfare, in collaboration with the Revenue Department, should carry out a special drive to fulfill the documents of the victims. Victims of atrocities should be rehabilitated immediately. For this, the administration should take immediate action to provide them financial assistance. Such instructions were given by Game to the officers present.

The Divisional Commissioner reviewed each District Collector along with the funds required for financial assistance, pending cases in the High Court, offenses under police investigation, offenses pending in the court and pending cases due to lack of documents. For the welfare of transgenders, the state government has directed to set up a board for protection of third party rights and welfare at the divisional level and district level.

These circles have been established in many districts. Third party people in the district should be surveyed. They should be given priority to get vaccinated for identity card and covid disease. There are also caste names of many villages, hamlets and roads in the division. As per Government Resolution dated 11th December 2020 and 6th May 2021, immediate action should be taken to change the caste names of these villages, settlements and roads.

Such instructions were given by the Divisional Commissioner to the officers present at this time. Collector Suraj Mandhare from Nashik, Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil, Collector Jalaj Sharma from Dhule, Superintendent of Police Chinmay Pandit, Collector from Nandurbar Smt. Manisha Khatri, Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit, Additional Collector from Jalgaon Pravin Mahajan, Collector from Ahmednagar Dr. Rajendra Bhosale and other officials. Also all the Assistant Commissioners of Social Welfare Nashik Division had participated in this meeting.