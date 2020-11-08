ID Cards to give identity to orphans

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong></p><p><br>Now, every orphan child in Nashik district will have an identity. In order to provide identity certificates to the orphans in the district, the 'orphan certificate fortnight' will be celebrated from November 14th to Nov 30th in the district to provide certificates to the orphans.</p>.<p>The parents of orphaned children in the orphanage will be traced during the fortnight.<br><br>Under the programme, the parents and relatives of the orphans will be traced out, informed Women and Child Development Officer Ajay Phadol.<br><br>These children will get recognition due to the certificates and will also get reservation in government jobs.<br><br>Orphans found on the streets, in temples or elsewhere are admitted to orphanages or different children homes.<br><br>Children who do not have parents, or relatives or who are unwilling to take responsibility, are placed in orphanages. Their education is taken care of with suitable arrangement.<br><br>After such children complete education and leave the orphanage, it becomes difficult for them to get various certificates including the caste certificate. As a result, they remain deprived of various government schemes and jobs.<br><br>Due to this, the government has decided to allot identity certificates to such orphans.<br><br>The eligibility to get certificate includes those children, without parents or relatives and those orphan children having relatives. Certificates are awarded to both.<br><br>However, one per cent reservation in government jobs is given to orphan certificate holders who have no parents or relatives.</p>.<p><em><strong>Proposal in pipeline <br></strong><br>The superintendent of the children's home will submit a proposal for the certificate to the District women and Child development Officer. After verifying the authenticity, the proposal will be sent to the Divisional Deputy Commissioner, Women and Child Development. Certificates will be issued after approval.<br><br>In the year 2020-21, the office of the District Women and Child Development Officer has received thirteen proposals, out of which six proposals have been verified and submitted to the Divisional Deputy Commissioners.<br><br>One proposal has been sent to the Child Welfare Committee for recommendations. The remaining six proposals were sent to the institution level after rectifying the error.</em></p>