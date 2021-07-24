ICSE Xth and ISC XIIth exam results today

NASHIK: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will declare Class Xth (ICSE) and Class XIIth (ISC) examination results today, July 24 at 3 pm. The results will be available on the official website, cisce.org. Students can also check results by typing ICSE Results 2021 (unique id) (index number) and send it to 092498082883 and get their detailed results over SMS. Complaints regarding marks can be sent to asicse@cisce.org till August 1, 2021. No complaints will be accepted after August 1, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination said in a press release.
CISCE ICSE ISC results 2021: How to check
Log on to CISCE portal
Look for icon flashing ‘Results 2021’
Enter the required information including unique ID, Index No and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen to check ICSE year 2021 exam results/ISC year 2021 exam results
After filling in all the information, click on submit or enter
The result will be displayed on the screen
Download, take a printout for further reference