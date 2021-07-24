ICSE Xth and ISC XIIth exam results today

NASHIK: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will declare Class Xth (ICSE) and Class XIIth (ISC) examination results today, July 24 at 3 pm. The results will be available on the official website, cisce.org. Students can also check results by typing ICSE Results 2021 (unique id) (index number) and send it to 092498082883 and get their detailed results over SMS. Complaints regarding marks can be sent to asicse@cisce.org till August 1, 2021. No complaints will be accepted after August 1, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination said in a press release.

