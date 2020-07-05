ICSE Syllabus of Class XI to XI reduced

NASHIK :

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has decided to reduce the syllabus for Class IXth to XIth for the academic year 2020-21. This decision has been taken as there will be less time for teaching in the academic year.

Due to Coronavirus spread, schools affiliated to CISCE have started online teaching-learning process. However, the duration of academic work will be reduced in this academic year. Therefore, CISCE, with the help of subject experts, has cut the syllabus of all subjects from Class IXth to XIth.

While reducing the curriculum, care has been taken to ensure that the basic concepts of the subject are maintained by the students. Therefore, teaching should be done according to this change. In this way the curriculum has been reduced. The CISCE also clarified that the curriculum could be further reduced if necessary, according to the Coronavirus situation in the country.

The reduced syllabus for this year has been made available on the CISCE website. For more information on this decision and reduced curriculum, please visit www.cisce.org, requested CISCE.