Hyena, leopard spotted in Indiranagar, Pathardi areas

The forest officials after being informed about the sighting of the hyena, conducted a search operation in the area. The team members Sharad Aswale, Vishal Shelke, Vijay Salunkhe of the forest department and citizens were involved in the operation. But it is understood that around midnight the hyena entered the army area.

The hyena does not attack its own, it preys on dead animals, so the forest department has advised the citizens not to panic. Former corporators Shyam Badode, Ashish Dabholkar, Jaywant Takke, Gopal Avhad, Manish Patil, Sujit More, Deepak Joshi and Gokul Phad also tried to trace out hyena in the middle of the night. Meanwhile, the sighting of a hyena at Mauli Lawns has also raised the question of that is it the same hyena.