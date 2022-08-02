Human trafficking racket busted, five arrested

Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil held a press conference yesterday and disseminated information in this regard. As per additional information received, a 14-year-old girl was abducted from Ozar city. To know her whereabouts, Ozar police began looking through CCTV footage of the neighbourhood. A woman was seen carrying the missing girl in the footage. They assembled teams and sent them out to conduct investigations.

The woman was held based on the CCTV footage, and she revealed her gang sold the minor girl for Rs 1,75,000. The police immediately sent their teams to Dhule district and Gujarat based on the detained woman’s confession.

The culprits confessed to selling the girl in Gujarat’s Baroda for marriage. Based on various leads, the police were successful in finding the girl in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district.

Further investigation revealed culprits lured the minor girl with a promise of better education and marriage in other states. The culprits have lured many young girls previously in the same way. The Nashik Rural Police is looking for the other suspects abducting young girls in the Nashik district.

Under the guidance of Nashik Rural District Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil, Ozar Police Station Police Inspector Ashok Rahate and constables G A Jadhav, Pohva Ahirrao, Pona Tharbale, More, and others are conducting further investigation in this case.