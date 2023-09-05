Huge crowd of devotees on third Shravani Somvar

Trimbakeshwar

On the third Shravani Somvar, devotees flock to Trimbakeshwar since Sunday afternoon. The MSRTC and Citilinc have arranged extra buses for devotees from Nashik and adjoining areas. Amid Bam Bam Bhole chants, thousands converged for a traditional Brahmagiri Pheri (circumambulation) yesterday. Since it is one of the twelve jyotirlingas, devotees from all over the country visit this place for darshan. In addition, since the month of Shravan is currently underway, Trimbakeshwar is seeing a large number of devotees across the state and country.

Trimbakeshwar saw less crowd on the first Monday of Shravan. After that, on the second Monday, it was seen that the crowd increased a little. After this,

Thousands of devotees entered the city yesterday for the darshan of Lord Trimbakeshwar and the circumambulation of Brahmagiri.

On the circumambulation route, the devotees were chanting Bam Bam Bhole. Also, some social organisations and social workers were distributing khichdi, tea and bananas to devotees. Holy Kushavart Teerth and the temple area have witnessed a huge crowd of devotees.

Further, 600 policemen along with senior officers were deployed in the city along the ring road to prevent any untoward incident. Apart from this, medical teams were deployed at five places under the sub-district hospital, and on the Pheri route.