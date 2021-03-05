Huge contribution by YCMOU in education sector : Koshyari

Nashik : The contribution by Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) in making India Atma Nirbhar is bigger. The education by the university will continue forever, stated state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari while addressing the 26th convocation ceremony of YCMOU which was held online.

Vice-Chancellor Prof E Vayunandan and registrar Dr Dinesh Bhonde conferred degrees on state town development and public works department minister Eknath Shinde who is a student of the university, Shailesh Chute from Gondiya, Saeed Rukhsar Saeed Ahamad from Mumbai, and Nikesh Kurhade as a representational gesture.

The students were given away diploma, post-graduate, graduation and post-graduation degrees, M.phil. and Ph.D. degrees. Gold medals were awarded to a total of 52 students.

Vice-Chancellor Prof E Vayunandanon the occasion said that the university in association with study centres had organised over 8,000 contact sessions during the lockdown period and had conducted the examination online of 1,91,128 students across Maharashtra state.

Registrar Dr Dinesh Bhonde, examination controller Shashikant Thakre, finance officer Magan Patil and others were present on the dais.

Gold medal-winning students (year 2019): Amruteshwar Darphalkar (B.A.), Geeta Bamne ( B.Lib.), Sanjay Rendalkar (BCJ), Nilesh Kurhade (MBA), Shailesh Chute (M.Com.), Lata Patil Tode (BCA), Arshiya Gothekar (B.Sc. MLT) and Nikita Agrwal (B.Arch).

Gold medal-winning students (year 2020): Supriya Nalwade (BA), Siddharth Kulkarni (B.Lib), Mahendra Sodge (BCJ), Pradnya Marathe (MBA), Namrata Shinde (M.Com.), Vishal Wankhede ( B.com.), Shakilkhan Pathan (B.Ed.), Ashwini Raut (B.Sc. agri), Sachin Pandey (B.Sc. hospitality), Sunny Pandey ( B.Sc. tourism), Malav Shah (BCA), Raj Kapadiya (B. Arch.). Rajesh Sharma, Vasant Ugale, Atul Patne, Rakesh More and Nandkishore Bramhane were honoured with P.hD, while M.phil. was given to Natwar Tadvi, Sangita Patil and Pradna Pandhare.