Howzat? for first time in nine months

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>For the first time in nine months, major grounds in the city will hear cricketers’ shout ‘Howzat?’ at three different places, including Golf Club Ground, Mahatmanagar, and Syed Pimpri ground from January after the state government’s permission. For the last nine months, all sporting events and competitions remained banned due to the Corona pandemic. However, under Mission Begin Again, the atmosphere of the city is slowly limping back to normalcy, and hence the state government has now given its green signal to organise competitions.</p>.<p>As a result, competitions stopped for nine months in Nashik will now be organised from the first week of January, apprised by Sachin Sameer Rakte of Nashik District Cricket Association (NDCA). He said the pandemic period has been tough for every player, coach, and different sporting organisations. As the Maharashtra government has permitted events of competitive nature, the NDCA has decided to let Nashikites feel the thrill of cricket once again. </p><p>It has therefore decided to launch Hakim Merchant Trophy in the first week of January. This decision, after the several months of gap, will be a big boost to the sports enthusiasts and cricket lovers in the city, he said. Meanwhile, participants have been asked to strictly follow the government guidelines while playing the tournament.</p>.<p><strong>Norms & guidelines </strong></p><ul><li><p>The premises to be disinfected, sanitised from time to time</p></li><li><p> Arrangement of sanitizer </p></li><li><p>Mandatory for everyone, including players, to wear a mask </p></li><li><p>Public awareness from time to time on social distancing </p></li><li><p>Periodic cleaning of public toilets</p></li></ul>