How to stop catastrophizing

- Dr. Latika Vaishak Shanbhag

Catastrophizing is a way of thinking called ‘cognitive distortion.’

A person who catastrophizes usually sees an unfavorable outcome to an event and then decides that if this outcome does happen, the results will be a disaster.



Here are some examples:

•“If I fail this test, I will never pass school, and I will be a total failure in life.”

•“If I don’t recover quickly from this procedure, I will never get better, and I will be disabled my entire life.”



1. Feel Your Feelings



Catastrophizing keeps the focus on the future instead of the present. This thinking pattern stops you from feeling your current emotions. Instead of working through your feelings, catastrophizing lets you avoid them. Although this may seem helpful at first, avoiding your emotions intensifies them and can lead to feeling additional negative emotions. To lessen the emotional impact of difficult feelings, you need to feel and process them. Spend some time every day identifying and feeling your feelings. When you can process your feelings, catastrophizing can significantly decrease.



2. Don't exaggerate, Stay specific



One of the most common cognitive errors underlying catastrophic thinking involves exaggerating the effect of something negative, like believing that because some people feel a certain way, then everyone must. When you engage in these types of thinking, it becomes less and less possible to salvage ways to be optimistic because the whole of your perspective is being painted over with a negative brush.



3.To change your way of thinking, start small



What aspects of your home, your daily routine, and your loved ones continue to bring you joy and comfort? What pieces of your life still feel good to you? Don't let those be tainted by thinking in overgeneralized terms.



4. Don't conflate the present (or the past) with the future



Many hopeless feelings can be traced to the original cognitive error of applying whatever's happening in the present to the future, both short-term and long-term. It often is easy to assume that because things are a certain way now, they will always be that way. We may find it much more difficult to imagine what it will feel like when things change, similar to someone who's been sick for so long they don't believe they'll ever get better. This is also seen in learned helplessness when a person comes to believe that if they didn't have control over something at some point in the past, they will never have control over it again—and shouldn't even bother to try.