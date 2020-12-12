How many lives will farmers sacrifice: Rahul

<p><strong>NEW DELHI: </strong>Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today (Saturday) wondered as to how many more farmers will have to sacrifice their lives while protesting in such harsh cold weather conditions before the government listens to them.</p><p>Taking to twitter, Gandhi said, 'How many more lives will our farmers have to sacrifice to get the new agri laws repealed'.</p><p>Along with his tweet, Gandhi shared a report with the photographs of 11 farmers which said that a total of 11 farmers have died in the past 15 days amid the protests at the Singhu and Tikri borders.</p><p>Congress communications chief Randeep Singh Surjewala also took a dig at the PM Modi-led government saying that even after losing 11 precious farmers in the past 17 days, the government's heart did not melt.</p><p>Accused the government of still standing by the capitalists and not with the farmers, he asked the government to apologize to the farmers who were sitting out in the open in the harsh weather and fulfill their demands.</p>