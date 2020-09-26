How long would India be left out of the decision-making process of UN: PM

<p><strong>NEW DELHI :</strong></p><p>Calling on the United Nations to reflect changes in the world to stay relevant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked as to how long would India be left out of the decision making process of UN.</p>.<p>Addressing the UN General Assembly, through video-conferencing, the PM also said that there has not been an effective response from the United Nations to the Covid-19 pandemic.<br><br>'World of 1945 was significantly different from today's world. In the 21st century, the requirements and challenges of the present is very different form the past. With the changing times if we don't change, the drive needed to bring change will also get weakened.<br><br>It is true that the faith and respect the UN enjoys among the 1.3 billion people is unparalleled. It is also true that the people of India have been waiting for the reforms of UN to be completed. For how long will India be left out of the decision making process of UN,' the PM said.<br><br>The PM said that India has always thought about the interests of the whole humankind.<br><br>"India has always thought about the interests of the whole humankind and not about its own vested interests. This philosophy has always been the driving force of India's policies.<br><br>From India’s Neighbourhood First Policy to our Act East Policy, and the idea of Security and Growth for All in the Region, our views towards the Indo Pacific region, we have always worked for interests of humankind and not driven by our own self-interests," he said.<br><br>The Prime Minister said that any gesture of friendship by India towards one country is not directed against any third country.<br><br>"Any gesture of friendship by India towards one country is not directed against any third country. When India strengthens its development partnership, it is not with any malafide intent of making the partner country dependent or hapless,' he said.<br><br>Speaking on the Covid pandemic, the PM said that India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity.<br><br>"As the largest vaccine producing country of the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today. India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis," PM said.<br><br>Noting that there has not been an effective response from the United Nations in its fight against Covid, the PM said, 'Over the last 8 to 9 months, the whole world has been battling the COVID19 pandemic. Where is the United Nations in this joint fight against the pandemic? Where is its effective response?"<br><br>The Prime Minister said that in the changed circumstances in the post Covid era, India is moving forward with the vision of a 'self-reliant India.<br><br>"In the changed circumstances of the post-pandemic era, we are moving forward with the vision of a 'self-reliant India'. A self-reliant India will also be a force multiplier for the global economy,' the PM said.</p>