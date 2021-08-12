Hotels to remain open till 2200 hrs

MUMBAI: The state government on Wednesday granted permission for operations of hotels and restaurants till 2200 hours at night in the state. Only those who have received both doses of Covid vaccines will be allowed to enter malls in Mumbai and other cities of Maharashtra, the state government has decided. For wedding functions, he said, the maximum number of guests allowed will be 200 if the function is being held in the open.

For indoor venues, guests up to 50 per cent of the capacity will be allowed. As of now, hotels and restaurants were allowed to operate till 1600 hrs only. The decision to allow hotels and restaurants to run till 2200 hrs was taken in the state cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. This comes after the Maharashtra Covid-19 Task Force, headed by Dr Sanjay Oak, on Monday said that it had no objections to extend the dine-in timings as demanded by hotels and restaurants.

As per the notification from the government, all these hotels and restaurants can function with 50 per cent capacity. As of now, hotels and restaurants were only allowed to operate till 4 pm. A statement from the Maharashtra government said that detailed guidelines regarding the same will be issued shortly. For quite some time, restaurant owners, shopping malls and other establishments have been demanding that the state government extend the current timings.