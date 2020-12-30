Hotels likely to register a dip in sales this new year

Nashik : The hotels are likely to register a decrease in their sales this 31st following the orders of State government imposing a curfew from 11:00 pm to 6:00 am . The curfew has been put up till January 2nd thus , putting a stop sign on all kinds of new year parties.



According to hoteliers, 11:00 pm to 12:30 am is the main slot to earn for them. As a curfew has been imposed, a lot of people will stay indoors and prefer celebrating at home by themselves. A lot of people have opted for the option of camping this year as residents were seen visiting the Bhandardara fall, and other nature's spots. For some, the celebrations are going to be individualistic this year as they would be celebrating at home.



While a lot of businesses will register a dip, hotels are most likely to get affected. A lot of youngsters might opt for home parties and cook food by themselves like barbeques, pizza, pastas, and soft drinks.