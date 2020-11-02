Hot chillies turn out sweet for chilli grower

<p><strong>NASHIK (NEURGOAN)</strong><br><br>As the saying goes, There is an opportunity in every adversity. A young farmer from Purangaon in Neurgoan area of the district, had planted 50 gunthas of chilli during this hard times.</p>.<p>And now he earned an income of as high as Rs 6 lakh through cultivation of chillies on a 50 gunthas of field. <br><br>Pankaj Ware, a young enterprising farmer had planted nine thousand saplings on an area of 50 gunthas. He has so far produced 125 quintals of chillies with good care and maintenance, and use of fertilizers even during torrential rains.<br><br>The average market price for chilli is Rs 50 per kg. The farmer hopes to get another Rs 6 lakh if the market price remains the same.<br><br>Currently, a 20-kg packing of chillies is being transported to Nagpur and out state Rajasthan.<br><br>The cost of chilli cultivation so far has been around Rs 80,000 to Rs 90,000. Normally, it will take another two months for chilli harvesting. <br><br>Also, Aniket Kadam and Ajinkya Kadam, young farmers from Neurgaon, have taken up chilli produce besides Balu Shivaji Kadam who has planted 20 gunthas of eggplant and has a record income of Rs 3 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh.</p>