Hospitals’ responsibility to get Remdesivir from distributors

Only 10 per cent injection quota is received compared to active patients. To prevent black marketing of injections, the district administration has set up a Remdesivir Control Room to distribute it to the hospitals. This is where hospitals register their demand for Remdesivir through the online portal. Once the injection is made available to the district by the Centre, it is distributed according to its availability.

However, there is a demand for Remdesivir by the hospitals when they are actually not needed for the patients. The situation is such that the supply is less than the demand. In such a situation, if no injection is received, the hospital is pointing the finger directly at the district administration. Complaints of black marketing of this antiviral drug are also on the rise. Shivkumar Avalkanthe, Nodal Officer, Remdesivir Injection Control Room, has issued a circular instructing the hospitals.