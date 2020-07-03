Hospitals charging exorbitantly to come under audit lens

NASHIK :

Taking serious note of the rising complaints being received about overcharging by some private hospitals in the treatment of Covid-19 patients in the city, District Collector Suraj Mandhare yesterday said that a 22-member audit team has been formed to look into auditing of excessive bills charged by some private hospitals.

"The team will conduct audit on the exorbitant charging of bills and if any of the hospitals found guilty, the concerned hospital will face criminal action and revocation of nursing license," he warned in a review meeting held here on the backdrop of increasing Corona cases in and across the district.

Financial distress has been one of the biggest impacts of the COVID-induced lockdown. Coronavirus patients find it difficult to bear the burden at private hospitals as the costs are exorbitant and even if they have the insurance, they are not sure how much of the treatment cost is covered.

Complaints about the role of private hospitals in the treatment of Covid-19 patients are rising day by day. Patients with mild symptoms are being getting admitted directly in the intensive care unit instead of in the Corona care center, and the bill is being charged heavily in a wrong way. "Upon receiving complaints, Dr. Koshire has been appointed in this connection. some hospitals have been found guilty. Action will be taken against them," Mandhare revealed.

From now onward, the control room of the Nashik Municipal Corporation will monitor admission process for the COVID-19 patients and will guide them in which hospital he/she should get admitted for proper treatment.

For urban NMC and rural areas separately, the right to decide on this will be entrusted on municipal health officer (MHO) and district health officer (DHO) respectively. The civil surgeon will also have a final call.

It will be mandatory for private hospitals to put up rate card on the display of the hospital. There may be a slight difference in the bill, but the exorbitant charging would invite direct criminal action against the guilty, Mandhare warned.

Highlights :

* Guilty to face criminal action and revocation of nursing licence

* NMC will monitor admission process for the COVID-19 patients

* MHO, DHO officers for municipal and rural areas separately

* Hospitals mandatorily to display rate card at front of entrance.