Horizon-2019 by KK wagh gets 1st prize at SPPU

NASHIK: The Savitribai Phule Pune University’s Student Development Board held a Youth Festival Pride Ceremony on Thursday, November 25, 2021, at Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune. In this ceremony, the Horizon-2019 issue of KK Wagh Engineering College in Nashik division got first prize in the business section.

The prize was given by the hands of Vice-Chancellor Dr. Nitin Karmalkar. On behalf of the college, the coordinator of the issue, Preeti Vaidya, accepted the award, a memento. At the event, Director Dr. Santosh Parchure, Q-Vice Chancellor Dr. NS Umrani, Registrar Dr. Prafulla Pawar, and others were present at the occasion. We must pass on the right ideas to the next generation by exchanging ideas.

The annual issue of Horizon is published annually by the College of KK Wagh College of Engineering. Students put editorial efforts into the publication of the issue every year. Principal Dr. KN Nandurkar gives support to students for publishing the issue.

Through the issue, awareness about literature is spread at the college level. This issue consists mainly of spontaneous essays, poems, travelogues, college experiences, and other literature written by the students. This gives the reader a feast of reading through this issue. In each issue, all the students in the student editorial board make a valuable contribution.

President of the Society Balasaheb Wagh, Trustee Sameer Wagh, Secretary Prof KS Bandi as well as all the office bearers and trustees congratulated the college on this achievement.