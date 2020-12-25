Hopes for a Christmas miracle afloat

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>Sleigh bells and snowflakes </p><p>And magic in the air. </p><p>Warm nights and cold days,</p><p>And laughter everywhere.</p><p>Mistletoe I hang alone,</p><p>And stockings filled with faith. </p><p>Turn my eyes to winter skies. </p><p>And search them for a sleigh. </p><p>Cuz if I wish with all my heart, </p><p>This time of year it might come true. </p><p>Hope with all I’ve got </p><p>That this will get to you</p><p>I don’t want gifts I’ve made my list.</p><p>There’s just one thing I need </p><p>A Christmas miracle </p><p>To bring you home to me.</p> <p>Santa, I love you</p><p>Not only in my dreams </p><p>We’ll fall asleep beneath the tree.</p><p> Like kids on Christmas eve</p><p> I grew up so long ago, </p><p> But truly I believe</p><p> Santa knows the things we don’t</p><p> And so I’m asking, please.</p> <p>Cuz if I wish with all my heart. </p><p>This time of year it might come true. </p><p>Hope with all I’ve got </p><p>That this will get to you </p><p>I don’t want gifts I’ve made my list. </p><p>There’s just one thing I need </p><p>A Christmas miracle</p><p>To bring you home to me.</p><p> Cuz if I wish with all my heart. </p><p>This time of year it might come true. </p><p>Hope with all I’ve got </p><p>That this will get to you </p><p>It isn’t peace on earth I know,</p><p>But I’m still asking, please. </p><p>A Christmas miracle </p><p>To bring you home to me.</p><p> Santa, I love you </p><p>Not only in my dreams </p><p>We’ll fall asleep beneath the tree</p><p>Like kids on Christmas eve</p><p>I grew up so long ago. </p><p>But truly I believe </p><p>Santa knows the things we don’t </p><p>And so I’m asking, please.</p>.<p>….and there is asking and hoping for a miracle that will bring back the normal times. This Christmas, people wish that the pandemic goes away and life comes back to normal as it was earlier, spreading the air of confidence, security, and joy that usually filled the Christmas celebrations. Christmas is all about the happiness of being together and giving and sharing joy, food, gifts, and festivities. </p><p>It’s time to pray and make a wish for the miracle that one wanted to happen come true. This time around, people hope for the miracle of health, normalcy, and a sickness free environment all over the world. Though the nCovid – 19 has cast its shadow on the celebrations, like it had on any other festival past eight months, the spirit of Christmas still stays alive. Decorative lights, shiny balls, X-mass trees, gifts, sweets, wines, cakes, and chocolates have filled up the tables for everyone. </p><p>Wishes and prayers are being recited in every mind. There’s an aura of hope, positivity, and magic everywhere. While many are celebrating with their family members, the number of people meeting is restricted in the wake of the pandemic. As is the spirit of the festival upbeat, so is the enthusiasm. Cribs have been decorated in Christian homes and though in limited numbers mass was held in the churches in the city. </p><p>However, people missed the carol singers this time around and longed for the musical joy at their doorstep. The midnight mass was held early at 7 pm at the St Patrick’s church at Deolali due to night curfew restrictions. Other churches also followed the Covid norms. Masks and sanitation have been made mandatory for those allowed entries to the church. The entry, however, is restricted for the elder age group. Christmas being celebrated a little differently under the clouds of the pandemic has, however, not failed.</p>.<div><blockquote>All I want this Christmas is for people to remain healthy and fit. This year, all of us have witnessed deteriorating mental health. Overthinking, anxiety and stress overpowered most of us. I just hope that in 2021, we start following our old routine, and things get back to normal. Even though it looks like a bridge too far, I still believe in the miracles that Christmas brings.</blockquote><span class="attribution"> – Sophia Francis</span></div>.<div><blockquote>I just want to go to school again. I miss my friends, school, teachers, and lunch breaks. Life has become way too boring. This December doesn’t feel the same as compared to normal years. I believe in God, and there’s hope in my heart that he will resolve everything in time. I just hope that everybody is happy and is sleeping with the stomachs full.</blockquote><span class="attribution">- Joshua Galhotra</span></div>